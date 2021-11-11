StockMarketWire.com - Primary care property investor and developer Assura reported a jump in profit as rental income and the value of its property portfolio improved.
For the six months ended 30 September 2021, pre-tax profit was up 58% to £69.4 million year-on-year as rental income increased to £61.1 million from 54.4 million.
The value of the portfolio as at 30 September 2021 was £2,594.6 million, up from £2,453.3 million in March.
Current quarterly dividend was 0.74 pence per share, up from 0.71p in March.
'Following our first half performance, we have replenished our immediate pipeline,' the company said.
'Acquisition opportunities in legal hands total £102 million. In development, we are on site with 12 schemes (total cost £72 million), have an immediate pipeline of 20 development opportunities (£145 million) expected to commence in the next 12 months and an extended pipeline of 37 schemes (£263 million) where Assura is the exclusive partner,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
