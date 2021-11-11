StockMarketWire.com - Primary healthcare facilities provider Primary Health Properties said it had acquired Peak Health Solutions, whose sole asset is the Lambgates Health Centre, Glossop for £5 million.
The property, a primary care facility, is fully let to a GP practice providing 100% government backed income.
'The medical centre supports 6,500 patients and is a key facility in the local health economy, being one of the only purpose-built buildings in the area,' the company said.
The lease had an unexpired term of over 20 years.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
