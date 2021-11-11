StockMarketWire.com - LED systems company ProPhotonix said it had agreed to a $11.6 million merger bid by Exaktera, and would recommend it shareholders accept the offer.
Under the terms of the merger agreement, stockholders would be entitled to receive $0.117 for each share of ProPhotonix common stock.
The offer price represented an approximately 54.6% premium over the thirty trading day average closing price of the company's Common Stock on the OTC market of $0.076 ending on 9 November 2021.
The acquisition wold require the backing of shareholders at a meeting on on 15 December 2021.
