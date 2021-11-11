StockMarketWire.com - UK stocks opened higher on Thursday, shrugging off a weaker than expected GDP and a slump in Burberry.
At 10:02, the benchmark FTSE 100 index was up 26 points, or 0.36%, to 7.366,90 after opening at 7.340,15.
In the July to September quarter, the UK economy slowed to 1.3%.
High fashion retailer Burberry fell 6% to £18.46 after resuming its interim dividend after reporting a jump in first half profit as revenue returned to pre-pandemic levels and margins expanded.
For the half year through 25 September, pre-tax profit increased to £191 million from £73 million year-on-year as revenue increased 38% to £1.21 billion.
Retailer WH Smith slipped 0.6% to £16.02 narrowed annual losses as costs cuts offset a slide revenue following the pandemic impact on travel.
For the year ended 31 August, pre-tax losses narrowed to £116 million from £280 million, while revenue declined 13% to £886 million.
Johnson Matthey slumped 14% to £23.51 after reporting that Robert MacLeod would stand down as chief executive. The chemicals company also said it would exit battery materials as potential returns would not be adequate to justify further investment.
'Whilst demand for battery materials is accelerating, so is competition from alternative technologies and other manufacturers. Consequently this is rapidly turning into a high volume, commoditised market,' the company said.
Insurance company Aviva gained 0.5% to 407 pence after reporting 'strong' performance in the first nine months of the year amid record inflows in savings & retirement business and 'excellent' growth in general insurance.
LED systems company ProPhotonix climbed 39% to 7.64 pence after agreeing to a $11.6 million merger bid by Exaktera, and would recommend it shareholders accept the offer.
Support vessels provider Gulf Marine Services added 8.5% to 6.4 pence after winning two contract extensions, on improved dayrates, for a K and S Class vessel.
Digital automotive marketplace Auto Trader rose 10% to 685.80 pence after reporting its highest ever six-monthly revenue and profits as car buying activity on its platform soared.
Defence technology company QinetiQ fell 1.1% to 266.60 pence as it reported a fall in first-half profit after performance was impacted by a write-down on a project and weaker performance in the US. Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
