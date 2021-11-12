StockMarketWire.com - Homebuilder Redrow upgraded its forecast on revenue, forecasting that results for fiscal 2022 would approach those achieved in 2019 amid rising house prices and an increase in its order book. ​

'With the strength of our order book, ongoing sales rates and the increase in private average selling prices, we now expect our turnover for 2022 to be [about] £2.1bn, and our operating margin to be[about] 9%,' the company said.

The value of net private reservations in the 19 weeks to 5 November 2021 was 2% above the prior year at £672 million, up from £658 million.

The private revenue per outlet per week was £309,000 compared to £298,000 last year.

Reservations per outlet per week for the period were a more normal 0.68 compared to the unusually high 0.75 last year. Help to Buy accounted for only 9% of private reservations in the period.

Homes turnover for the 19 weeks to 5 November 2021 was 4% below the exceptional level last year at £666 million, and the forward order book was at a record £1.51 billion, up from £1.48 billion.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com