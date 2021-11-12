StockMarketWire.com - Real Estate company Land Securities said it had sold 6-9 Harbour Exchange in London to Blackstone European Property Income Fund for £196.5 million, reflecting a net initial yield of 3.99%.

The disposal was in line with Landsec's strategy set out in October 2020, which identified a future growth strategy focused on three key areas: Central London offices; major retail destinations; and urban mixed-use neighbourhoods in London and other major regional cities.






