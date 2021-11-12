StockMarketWire.com - Northern Bear said it expected to operating profit for H1 2022 to rise above pre-pandemic levels following a good start to its new fiscal year.
For the six-month period ended 30 September 2021, the company said it expects to report operating profit, stated prior to amortization and other adjustments, in the range of £1.4 million to £1.5 million for the period, well above the £0.5 million a year earlier, and an increase on the pre-COVID comparative from H1 FY20 of £1.4 million.
As at 30 September 2021, the group had a net cash position of £0.6 million.
'Our forward order book remains strong and should support our trading performance in the coming months, subject to the ongoing supply chain and staffing challenges noted above and whilst there remains a level of uncertainty over the long-term outlook for COVID-19,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.