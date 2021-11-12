StockMarketWire.com - Industrial engineering company The 600 Group said three USA operations had all been granted forgiveness of their second round loans under the USA Government Paycheck Protection Program, which in total amounted to $2.2 million.
The company also provided an update in relation to current trading and orderbook levels.
The now forgiven second round PPP loan amounts were expected to be included in other income in the group's Consolidated Income Statement for the year ending 31 March 2022.
'Trading in the current year continues in line with the board's expectations and order intake has continued to improve during the current financial year,' the company said.
'The forward orderbook currently stands at $23m as at 9 November 2021, a significant increase when compared to the same date one year earlier (9 November 2021: $11m) and above pre-pandemic levels.'
