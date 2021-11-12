StockMarketWire.com - Retailer of arts and stationery TheWorks.co.uk reported stronger-than-expected first-half results, led by positive growth both online and in stores.
For the 26 weeks ended 31 October 2021, like-for-like sales increased 14.5% and total sales grew 17.9%, compared with the same period two years ago.
Online sales had continued to be approximately double those in the comparable FY20 period.
Looking ahead, the company said that it had secured its supplies ahead of the busy Christmas sales period, though at significant additional costs.
'The board expects the full year result for FY22 to be in line with its original expectations, despite incurring higher freight costs,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.