StockMarketWire.com - Retailer of arts and stationery TheWorks.co.uk reported stronger-than-expected first-half results, led by positive growth both online and in stores.

For the 26 weeks ended 31 October 2021, like-for-like sales increased 14.5% and total sales grew 17.9%, compared with the same period two years ago.

Online sales had continued to be approximately double those in the comparable FY20 period.

Looking ahead, the company said that it had secured its supplies ahead of the busy Christmas sales period, though at significant additional costs.

'The board expects the full year result for FY22 to be in line with its original expectations, despite incurring higher freight costs,' it added.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com