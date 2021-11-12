StockMarketWire.com - Castings swung to a first-half profit but flagged the impact from supply chain bottlenecks.
For the six months ended 30 September 2021, pre-tax profit was £5.41 million, compared with a loss £0.63 million year-on-year as sales increased to £69.7 million from £41.7 million.
'In the prior period, demand was significantly reduced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,' the company said.
An interim dividend of 3.66 pence per share was declared.
After a strong start, the current period had been impacted by 'supply chain disruption affecting our commercial vehicle customers, which represent 70% of group revenue,' the company said.
'As a result of these issues (particularly in respect of semiconductors), the OEMs have been unable to build sufficient heavy trucks to satisfy the high demand in the market,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
