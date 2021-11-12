StockMarketWire.com - JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom said it had agreed two term contracts to supply of natural uranium concentrates to China National Uranium Company, and State Nuclear Uranium Resources Development Company.

The quantities and specific contract terms weren't disclosed.

'The conclusion of these contracts with major Chinese energy companies will contribute to meeting China's growing need for clean, carbon-free electricity, while strengthening the historic, long-term relationship between the two countries in the nuclear industry,' the company said.


