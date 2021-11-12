StockMarketWire.com - JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom said it had agreed two term contracts to supply of natural uranium concentrates to China National Uranium Company, and State Nuclear Uranium Resources Development Company.
The quantities and specific contract terms weren't disclosed.
'The conclusion of these contracts with major Chinese energy companies will contribute to meeting China's growing need for clean, carbon-free electricity, while strengthening the historic, long-term relationship between the two countries in the nuclear industry,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.