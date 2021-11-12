StockMarketWire.com - Construction group Galliford Try said it was 'confident' of meeting its objectives for the current financial year.
'The group's operations are performing well, as we continue to manage inflation and supply challenges, and maintain a strong cash position with margins in line with the board's expectations,' the company said.
The company also said the integration of nmcn's water operations and specialist water process and control businesses with its existing water business was 'progressing well.'
'The acquisition provides an excellent strategic fit, an increased order book, complements our existing geography and accelerates our growth through established frameworks, as well as creating further opportunities with new clients,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
