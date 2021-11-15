StockMarketWire.com -

CA

16/11/2021 13:15 housing starts


EU

16/11/2021 10:00 unemployment data
16/11/2021 10:00 GDP


FR

16/11/2021 07:45 CPI
16/11/2021 07:45 new home sales
16/11/2021 09:00 IEA oil market report


IT

16/11/2021 09:00 CPI


JP

16/11/2021 23:50 provisional trade statistics


UK

16/11/2021 07:00 unemployment data


US

16/11/2021 13:30 import & export price indexes
16/11/2021 13:30 retail sales
16/11/2021 13:55 Johnson Redbook retail sales index
16/11/2021 14:15 industrial production
16/11/2021 15:00 manufacturing & trade
16/11/2021 15:00 NAHB housing market index
16/11/2021 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin

