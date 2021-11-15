StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare property investor Primary Health Properties said it had acquired the Bersted Green surgery in West Sussex, for £5.3 million.

The primary care facility was fully let to a substantial GP practice and a pharmacy, the company said. The lease had an unexpired term of over 14 years.

Primary Health Properties said the acquisition upped its portfolio to 519 assets, of which 20 were in Ireland, with a contracted rent roll of over £139 million.


