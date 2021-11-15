StockMarketWire.com - Cinema group Cineworld generated positive cash flow in October after revenue for the month was 90% of the pre-pandemic levels, marking an important milestone in the company's recovery.
Box office and concession revenue was 90% of that in 2019.
'This recovery has been driven by an excellent slate of movies including "Black Widow", "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings", "Venom", "No Time to Die" and "Dune". There are still major blockbusters to be released in 2021 including "Ghostbusters: Afterlife", "Encanto", "Spider-Man: No Way Home", "The King's Man", "Sing 2" and "The Matrix Resurrections", which we anticipate will perform very well subject to there being no deterioration in the COVID-19 situation,' the company said.
'Customer demand has been particularly strong in a number of the group's markets, in some cases even above the levels experienced in 2019,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
