StockMarketWire.com - Home builder Vistry said chairman Ian Tyler would stand down next May and be replaced by current director Ralph Findlay.
Tyler would stand down at the company's annual general meeting on 18 May after eight-and-a-half years in the role.
Findlay had been a non-executive director of Vistry since April 2015 and currently was chair of its audit committee and senior independent director.
Previously Findlay had been chief executive of pub group Marston's.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
