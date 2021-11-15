StockMarketWire.com - Engineering group IMI announced the proposed acquisition of Adaptas Solutions in a deal worth $271 million.
Adaptas Solutions would become part of IMI's precision fluid OEM business unit within IMI precision engineering.
For the year ending 31 December 2021, Adaptas solutions was expected to generate revenues of about $83 million, with adjusted EBITDA of c.$17 million, or 21% margin, and adjusted EBIT of about $14 million.
The acquisition extended IMI precision engineering's product portfolio further into life sciences - fully in-line with IMI's stated strategy to develop into sustainable, profitable adjacencies, the company said.
Closing of the deal was expected to take place before 31 December 2021, subject to customary merger filings.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.