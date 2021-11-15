StockMarketWire.com - Budget carrier Wizz Air said it had agreed to acquire 102 aircraft from Airbus, with the bulk to be delivered between 2025 and 2027.
The order for Airbus A321 aircraft comprised 75 Airbus A321neo and 27 Airbus A321XLR models.
Wizz Air added that under certain circumstances it may acquire a further 19 A321neo aircraft.
Airbus had also granted Wizz Air 75 A321neo purchase rights for deliveries in 2028-29, to be converted into a firm order by the end of 2022.
Completion of the order remained subject to approval by Wizz Air shareholders.
'Despite strong demand for the aircraft, we have signed very attractive terms with Airbus for the long-term supply of more aircraft until the end of the decade,' chief executive Jozsef Varadi said.
He added that the order would catapult Wizz Air towards its aim of being a 500 aircraft group.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
