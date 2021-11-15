StockMarketWire.com - IT provider Kainos reported a slight rise in first-half profit as revenue grew by a third underpinned by new business wins.
For the six months ended 30 September 2021, pre-tax profit was 3% higher to £24.8 million year-on-year as revenue increased 33% to £142.3 million.
Bookings were up 81% to £187.4 million.
'Our sales performance underlines our success in winning business while continuing to operate remotely - extensions to existing contracts, additional projects placed by existing customers and winning new customers,' the company said.
An interim dividend of 7.1 pence per share had been declared for H1 22, up from 6.4 pence.
Looking ahead in the near-term, the company anticipated that 'demand for all our services will remain high as the pandemic has accelerated the move towards greater digitisation.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
