StockMarketWire.com - Logistics property investor Urban Logistics REIT launched a £200 million share issue to spend on its acquisitions pipeline.
New shares in the company were being offered at 170p each.
Urban Logistics REIT said its investment manager had identified a further pipeline of high-quality, last-mile logistics assets worth in excess of £400m.
'The company intends to use the net proceeds of the issue to acquire a significant part of this pipeline,' it said.
The company also said it was applying for its shares to be listed on the premium segment of the London Stock Exchange's main market.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
