StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare services provider Totally doubled the size of its interim dividend on the back of a higher profits and revenues.
Pre-tax profit for the six months through September rose to £0.9 million, up from £0.1 million year-on-year, as revenue climbed 14% to £61.6 million.
Totally declared an interim dividend of 0.5p per share, up from 0.25p year-on-year.
'These results demonstrate continued success in the first half of the year,' chairman Bob Holt said.
'With the winter months approaching, which bring high levels of uncertainty across all healthcare sectors, the board is confident that the outcome for the remainder of the group's trading year to 31 March 2022 will be in line with current consensus.'
'This confidence is reflected in the board's decision to increase the Group's dividend by 100% for the period.'
