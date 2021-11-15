StockMarketWire.com - Real estate company LondonMetric Property said it had acquired two logistics warehouses for £135.6 million in separate transactions, reflecting a blended NIY of 4.2% and a reversionary yield of 4.8%.
The properties generated a rent of £6.0 million annually, with 100% of the income benefiting from RPI linked rent reviews.
The 700,000 square foot property was acquired for £97.0 million, and completion was expected to occur in January 2022.
The 296,000 sq ft warehouse was acquired for £38.6 million and pre-let to a rapidly expanding e-commerce company, on a 20 year lease at a rent of £1.9 million annually.
The warehouse was located at Port One Logistics Park, Ipswich, and development was expected to be completed in spring 2022.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.