StockMarketWire.com - Tritax EuroBox said it had agreed to acquire land and fund the development of an €117.91 million asset in Rhine-Ruhr region in Germany.
The property would comprise a single building with a total gross internal area of approximately 66,065 square meter comprising six purpose-built logistics units located in the heart of the Rhine-Ruhr region.
The entire building was pre-let on a 15-year lease to Rhenus, a logistics service provider, commencing on practical completion expected in February 2023.
The lease would generate a total annual rent of approximately €4.1 million.
The asset was pre-let to the Rhenus Warehousing Solutions, a
