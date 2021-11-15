StockMarketWire.com - Tritax EuroBox said it had agreed to acquire land and fund the development of an €117.91 million asset in Rhine-Ruhr region in Germany.

The property would comprise a single building with a total gross internal area of approximately 66,065 square meter comprising six purpose-built logistics units located in the heart of the Rhine-Ruhr region.

The entire building was pre-let on a 15-year lease to Rhenus, a logistics service provider, commencing on practical completion expected in February 2023.

The lease would generate a total annual rent of approximately €4.1 million.

