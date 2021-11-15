StockMarketWire.com - Advertising firm S4 Capital said it had agreed to acquire Italian creative content marketing agency Miyagi, for an undisclosed sum.

Miyagi was founded in 2013 by five partners and specialised in end-to-end digital experience content strategy, design and production.

It had 70 experts in Milan working on clients such as Campari, Danone, Luxottica, Red Bull and Xiaomi, S4 Capital said.

Miyagi would be merged with S4 Capital's Media.Monks business.


