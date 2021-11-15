StockMarketWire.com - IT services and communications solutions provider CloudCoCo said it had won a £3 million multi-year contract with a new customer in the digital transformation services industry.
The contract was valued at approximately £3 million over a period of three years with further upside potential.
'It is the largest managed services contract signed by the Company since CloudCoCo was formed in April 2018 and will see the customer receive a high availability hosted cloud platform solution tailored to its needs and managed 24/7 by CloudCoCo's team of experts,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.