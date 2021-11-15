StockMarketWire.com - Construction materials company Saint-Gobain said it had acquired a gypsum plant in Nairobi, Kenya.
This would be Saint-Gobain's first production site in Kenya, where it would also invest in a construction chemicals production line on the same site.
Saint-Gobain had also acquired a majority stake in a.b.e. Mauritius, a producer - and a licensee of Chryso - of technical mortars, additives and waterproofing products in Mauritius.
The acquisitions would 'strengthen the group's presence in Africa and accelerate its growth in the region by enriching its range of solutions for light and sustainable construction.'
