StockMarketWire.com - Minimally invasive surgery technology group Surgical Innovations said it had appointed Charmaine Day as its chief financial officer.
Day already had responsibility for all financial aspects of the group, since July 2019, whilst also serving as company secretary since 2017, the company said.
She joined Surgical Innovations in 2012 as financial controller.
The company also announced it would shrink the size of its board to five directors, comprising three non-executive directors and two executive directors, being the chief executive and CFO.
Current directors Alistair Taylor and Adam Power had indicated their intention to step down from the board with effect from 31 December.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
