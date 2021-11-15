StockMarketWire.com - Computer vision technology company Seeing Machines said it had formed a collaboration agreement with avionics company Collins Aerospace.

The two companies would jointly market co-developed solutions across the aviation industry.

These would utilise Seeing Machine's eye-tracking technology for commercial air transport, business, military, rotary wing, general aviation and flight training to address improved safety and efficiencies.


