StockMarketWire.com - Computer vision technology company Seeing Machines said it had formed a collaboration agreement with avionics company Collins Aerospace.
The two companies would jointly market co-developed solutions across the aviation industry.
These would utilise Seeing Machine's eye-tracking technology for commercial air transport, business, military, rotary wing, general aviation and flight training to address improved safety and efficiencies.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.