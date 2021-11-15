StockMarketWire.com - Esports and gaming solutions provider Gfinity reported narrowed losses for the year as cost cuts and increased in revenue boosted performance.
For the year ended 30 June 2021, pre-tax losses narrowed to £4.1 million from £8.2 million year-on-year as revenue increased 27% to £5.7 million.
Revenue growth reflected was driven by an increase in of Gfinity owned and co-owned content, comprising of £1.6 million.
'The sharpened operational focus, combined with the significant reduction in our cost base, has given Gfinity the impetus to win and deliver on the major opportunity we see ahead of us,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
