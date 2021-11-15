StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Rambler Metals and Mining reported increased year-to-date production as it ramps up activities at its Ming copper and gold mine in Canada.

Dry tonnes milled between June and October increased 76% to 14,161, the company said.

Concentrate production jumped 150% to 775 dry tonnes, while saleable copper production rose 164% to 197 tonnes.


