CA
16/11/2021 13:15 housing starts
EU
16/11/2021 10:00 unemployment data
16/11/2021 10:00 GDP
FR
16/11/2021 07:45 CPI
16/11/2021 07:45 new home sales
16/11/2021 09:00 IEA oil market report
IT
16/11/2021 09:00 CPI
JP
16/11/2021 23:50 provisional trade statistics
UK
16/11/2021 07:00 unemployment data
US
16/11/2021 13:30 import & export price indexes
16/11/2021 13:30 retail sales
16/11/2021 13:55 Johnson Redbook retail sales index
16/11/2021 14:15 industrial production
16/11/2021 15:00 manufacturing & trade
16/11/2021 15:00 NAHB housing market index
16/11/2021 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com