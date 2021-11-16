StockMarketWire.com - Wagamama owner Restaurant Group upgraded its annual earnings guidance amid a bounce back in sales.
Adjusted pre-tax profit for the year through December was now expected to be between £73 million-to-£79 million.
The company said it had achieved sales outperformance across its Wagamama, pubs and leisure businesses.
It also had seen a minor improvement in UK airport passenger volumes leading to a partial recovery in sales at its concessions business.
Annual net debt was now expected to be less than £190 million. Restaurant Group said its expectations for 2022 remained unchanged from the outlook outlined at its interim results in September.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
