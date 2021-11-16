StockMarketWire.com - Tobacco giant Imperial Brands said it expected slower profit growth in fiscal 2022 after reporting a jump in profit underpinned by lower costs and the sale of its premium cigar division.
For the year ended 30 September 2021, pre-tax profit rose to £3.24 billion from £2.17 billion year-on-year as revenue grew 1.4% to £3.15 billion.
Tobacco revenue was up 1.5%; next generation products revenue was down 3.9% reflecting market exits in Japan and Russia.
The annual dividend per share up 1.0% to 139.08 pence per share, in line with our progressive dividend policy
Looking ahead, the company said it expected results to be second-half weighed and said profit growth in fiscal 2022 would be slower amid an increase in investment spend.
'At constant exchange rates, we expect to deliver net revenue growth at a similar rate to FY21, while adjusted operating profit is expected to grow slightly slower than net revenue, reflecting the step up in investment in line with our five-year strategic plan and after taking into account the non-repeat of the US state litigation settlement costs (net benefit of c. £40m in FY22),' the company said.
'We expect performance will be weighted to the second half reflecting the phasing of investment and the prior year comparator.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.