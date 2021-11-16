StockMarketWire.com - Tobacco giant Imperial Brands said it expected slower profit growth in fiscal 2022 after reporting a jump in profit underpinned by lower costs and the sale of its premium cigar division.

For the year ended 30 September 2021, pre-tax profit rose to £3.24 billion from £2.17 billion year-on-year as revenue grew 1.4% to £3.15 billion.

Tobacco revenue was up 1.5%; next generation products revenue was down 3.9% reflecting market exits in Japan and Russia.

The annual dividend per share up 1.0% to 139.08 pence per share, in line with our progressive dividend policy

Looking ahead, the company said it expected results to be second-half weighed and said profit growth in fiscal 2022 would be slower amid an increase in investment spend.

'At constant exchange rates, we expect to deliver net revenue growth at a similar rate to FY21, while adjusted operating profit is expected to grow slightly slower than net revenue, reflecting the step up in investment in line with our five-year strategic plan and after taking into account the non-repeat of the US state litigation settlement costs (net benefit of c. £40m in FY22),' the company said.

'We expect performance will be weighted to the second half reflecting the phasing of investment and the prior year comparator.'




