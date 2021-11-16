StockMarketWire.com - Bus and train company National Express has been given more time to make a firm takeover bid for rival Stagecoach.
The extension, to 14 December, has been granted as the two companies continue to complete due diligence.
'Reciprocal due diligence is now at an advanced stage and constructive discussions between Stagecoach and National Express are ongoing,' the companies said.
'The boards of Stagecoach and National Express continue to believe that the potential combination would be a strategically compelling proposition delivering strong value creation for both sets of shareholders.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.