Supermarket property investor Supermarket Income REIT said it had bought a Sainsbury's and a Tesco store for a combined £73.0 million.

The Sainsbury's supermarket was located in Swansea, South Wales, and the Tesco supermarket in Maidstone, Kent.

The were acquired from Argo Real Estate, with the purchase price reflecting a combined net initial yield of 4.6%.


