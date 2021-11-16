StockMarketWire.com - Supermarket property investor Supermarket Income REIT said it had bought a Sainsbury's and a Tesco store for a combined £73.0 million.
The Sainsbury's supermarket was located in Swansea, South Wales, and the Tesco supermarket in Maidstone, Kent.
The were acquired from Argo Real Estate, with the purchase price reflecting a combined net initial yield of 4.6%.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
