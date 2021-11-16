StockMarketWire.com - Property investor McKay Securities swung to a first-half profit after the value of its portfolio rose.

Pre-tax profit for the six months through September amounted to £15.4 million, swinging from a year-on-year loss of £15.0 million.

Adjusted pre-tax profit fell 22% to £4.1 million, reflecting a 12% reduction in gross rental income following a significant disposal.

The company's IFRS net asset value per share rose 4.2% to 322p.

It declared an interim dividend of 2.9p per share, up 3.6% year-on-year.


