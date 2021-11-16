StockMarketWire.com - Education software group Tribal said it had won a cloud contract worth from University College London.
The five-year contract had total value of £3 million, incorporating about £0.5 million of incremental annual recurring revenue.
Tribal also announced that it had acquired Eveoh's 'My Timetable', a platform for timetable publication and integration for 'a maximum consideration in the region of £0.7 million over two years'.
The platform allowed institutions to publish personalised student and staff timetables, via the web or their mobile device and is currently in use at more than forty institutions in Europe and the UK.
