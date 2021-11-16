StockMarketWire.com - Listed infrastructure investment company International Public Partnerships said together with an investment consortium it had reached financial close for the ownership and operation of the transmission link to the 400MW Rampion offshore wind farm.
The company would make a £35 million investment for 100% of the equity and subordinated debt in TC Rampion offshore wind farm..
The Rampion offshore wind farm had ;the ability to transmit green electricity equivalent to around 350,000 UK homes, increasing the number of homes that could be powered via the Company's OFTO portfolio to approximately 2.1 million homes,' the company said.
The project would be the company's nineth offshore wind farm investment and related to the transmission cable connection to the offshore wind farm located approximately 13km off the Sussex coast.
The wind farm consists of 116 x 3.45MW wind turbine generators connected to an offshore substation platform located within the boundaries of the Rampion wind farm.
The company would make a £35 million investment for 100% of the equity and subordinated debt in TC Rampion OFTO Ltd. Project level senior debt will be provided by a group of banks to match the maturity of the OFTO revenue period such that there is no refinancing risk.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
