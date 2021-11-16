StockMarketWire.com - Cocktail bars group Revolution Bars booked a full-year loss after revenue were hammered by lockdowns, though it said sales recently have come roaring back.
Pre-tax losses for the year through 3 July amounted to £26.3 million, compared to year-on-year losses of £31.7 million.
Revolution Bars said it had already exceeded the total revenue generated in the 2021 financial year of £39.4 million in the first 14 weeks of the 2022 financial year.
Revenue in the year to date was currently 137% up year-on-year.
Like-for-like revenue since 19 July, when restrictions were fully relaxed in England, 14% ahead of the comparable period in the 2020 financial year.
'As we had hoped and expected, our young guest base was ready to return to our bars and we continue to be pleased with our level of trade,' chief executive Rob Pitcher said.
