StockMarketWire.com - The UK unemployment rate fell to 4.3% in the three months between July and September, down from 4.5%, according to the Office for National Statistics.

The market was expecting a more modest fall, to 4.4%.

The claimant count, however, fell by 14.9k, missing expectations of a fall of 39.2k.

Average weekly earnings rose 5.8%, above expectations of a 5.5% rise.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com