StockMarketWire.com - Marketing automation group Dotdigital reported a rise in profit in the first half of the year as the company's move to ramp-up its omnichannel offering boosted revenue.
For the year ended 30 June 2021, pre-tax profit rose to £12.0 million from £11.8 million year-on-year as revenue grew 23% to $58.1 million.
Dotdigital said it was 'pleased' to report a record year of performance, delivering 'double digit organic growth and enhanced profitability as a result of an accelerated uptake of our omnichannel offering.'
Th company proposed a final dividend of 0.86p per share, up from 0.83 pence.
'As we enter the new year, trading remains strong. Our healthy balance sheet, strong recurring revenues and cash generation provides the flexibility to invest in our growth strategy, giving the board confidence in the Group's long-term prospects,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
