StockMarketWire.com - Property services Group Kinovo reported a jump in core-earnings in the first half of the year, underpinned by higher revenue as Covid restrictions eased.

For the six months ending 30 September 2021, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, or EBITDA, jumped by 75% to £1.8 million year-on-year as revenue grew 64% to £23.8 million.

Following its rebranding and strategic review, Kinovo announced that it was currently in advanced discussions regarding the planned sale of DCB Kent, the company's non-core construction business.

'The potential sale of DCB will serve to strengthen our strategic footing and allow us to focus and build on our core business, centred around the non-discretionary arenas of compliance and regulatory work,' the company said.






Story provided by StockMarketWire.com