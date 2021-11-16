StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Victoria Oil & Gas said it had added to the net pay at a well in Cameroon following the completion of perforation work.

Perforations had been successfully added to well La-108 safely and under budget.

As a result, an additional 42 metres of net pay had been added in the upper Logbaba formation in the well.

In the first few days of production, the well had supplied up to 5.7 million standard cubic feet per day of production.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com