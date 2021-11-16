StockMarketWire.com - Wound-care technology group Spectral MD said it had presented early results from a clinical study at a conference in New Orleans.
The results were from an expanded proof-of-concept clinical study and presented at the Southern Region Burn Conference held from 4-7 November.
'The results of the first multi-center study using Spectral MD's burn imaging technology include 124 adult and pediatric participants,' the company said.
'In adult participants, the performance with cross-validation from the AI model for identification of non-healing burn regions showed 92% accuracy, an improvement on the previously reported accuracy of 91% for the DeepView Wound Imaging Solution in early healing assessment of adults.'
'In pediatric patients, the AI performance showed 88% accuracy, underlining how the technology is responding with significant reliability to variability in the study population.'
'Compared to the precise and early healing assessment of Spectral's DeepView Wound Imaging Solution for burn wounds, the current standard of care relies on physicians using a wait-and-see approach of up to 21 days to determine the need for surgery.'
'This results in a higher probability of infections, additional costs, longer hospital stays and over-excision of viable skin.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
