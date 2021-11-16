StockMarketWire.com - Video editing platform Blackbird said it had won a multi-year order from Eurovision Sport to support the latter's video editing and publishing of sports content.

Blackbird had been deployed to enable 'Eurovision Sport to complement its digital services, providing cloud native editing tools for its members to take advantage of within their media supply chains,' the company said.

'Blackbird is enabling remote production, removing the need to travel to a facility or event and also eliminating the need to transit material to and from multiple local storage environments.'




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com