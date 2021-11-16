StockMarketWire.com - Cloud platform LoopUp said it its cloud telephony business unit had won won eight additional direct customer contracts.

These wins represented, in aggregate, total contract value ranging from a 'baseline minimum of £2.1 million for initially committed and contracted deployment phases to an expected £7.9 million should geographic rollouts proceed as expected,' the company said.

The group's sales pipeline stood at £63 million of potential annual contract value, of which approximately 20% Was at later stages of the sales cycle (written proposal or later).






Story provided by StockMarketWire.com