StockMarketWire.com - Cloud platform LoopUp said it its cloud telephony business unit had won won eight additional direct customer contracts.
These wins represented, in aggregate, total contract value ranging from a 'baseline minimum of £2.1 million for initially committed and contracted deployment phases to an expected £7.9 million should geographic rollouts proceed as expected,' the company said.
The group's sales pipeline stood at £63 million of potential annual contract value, of which approximately 20% Was at later stages of the sales cycle (written proposal or later).
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.