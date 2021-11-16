StockMarketWire.com - Aircraft leasing company Avation said it had signed agreements for the sale of three ATR 72-600 aircraft to Aegean Airlines S.A. of Greece.

These aircraft are three of the five ATR 72-600 aircraft returned to the company following the voluntary administration of Virgin Australia in 2020.

They would be delivered to Aegean over ;the coming months following maintenance and preparation,' the company said.

'The sale and purchase agreements remain subject to customary conditions precedent to be satisfied on each delivery.'




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com