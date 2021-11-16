StockMarketWire.com - Aircraft leasing company Avation said it had signed agreements for the sale of three ATR 72-600 aircraft to Aegean Airlines S.A. of Greece.
These aircraft are three of the five ATR 72-600 aircraft returned to the company following the voluntary administration of Virgin Australia in 2020.
They would be delivered to Aegean over ;the coming months following maintenance and preparation,' the company said.
'The sale and purchase agreements remain subject to customary conditions precedent to be satisfied on each delivery.'
