StockMarketWire.com - Resources company Thor Mining said it had upped its interest in the oxide mineral rights over the Alford East copper-gold project in South Australia.
The increase to 51% came after Thor fulfilled stage-one expenditure obligations.
It said it could earn a further 29% interest by funding an additional A$750,000 of expenditure over a subsequent two years and for an additional consideration of A$250,000 in Thor shares.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.