StockMarketWire.com - Resources company Thor Mining said it had upped its interest in the oxide mineral rights over the Alford East copper-gold project in South Australia.

The increase to 51% came after Thor fulfilled stage-one expenditure obligations.

It said it could earn a further 29% interest by funding an additional A$750,000 of expenditure over a subsequent two years and for an additional consideration of A$250,000 in Thor shares.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com