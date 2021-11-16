StockMarketWire.com - Gold company Cora Gold hailed the updated mineral resource estimate at the Sanankoro project in Southern Mali as a 'major' step in its plan to deliver a feasibility study during the first half of 2022.

The updated mineral resource estimate showed a 200% increase in total ounces from the maiden estimate in December 2019 and 'significant upgrade to indicated category using a 0.4g/t cut off and a US$1,800/oz optimised pit shell,' the company said.

'Furthermore, nearly all of the MRE mineralisation is in the oxide and transitional zones and is in line with the company's strategy of delivering an open pit, free digging, high-recovery gold mine at Sanankoro,' it added.

'This mineral resource update is the first step towards delivering that strategy and the Company is extremely pleased to be moving towards a construction decision.'


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com