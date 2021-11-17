Interim Result

18/11/2021 Halma PLC (HLMA)

18/11/2021 Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA)

18/11/2021 Naked Wines PLC (WINE)

18/11/2021 Finncap Group PLC (FCAP)

18/11/2021 (MRK)

18/11/2021 Mitie Group PLC (MTO)

18/11/2021 Tbc Bank Group PLC (TBCG)

18/11/2021 Royal Mail PLC (RMG)

18/11/2021 Enteq Technologies PLC (NTQ)

18/11/2021 National Grid PLC (NG.)

18/11/2021 Close Brothers Group PLC (CBG)

18/11/2021 Londonmetric Property PLC (LMP)

18/11/2021 Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY)

18/11/2021 Atalaya Mining PLC (ATYM)

19/11/2021 Carclo PLC (CAR)

19/11/2021 Seraphim Space Investment Trust PLC (SSIT)

19/11/2021 Bmo Private Equity Trust PLC (BPET)

19/11/2021 Value And Indexed Property Income Trust PLC (VIP)

19/11/2021 Wincanton PLC (WIN)

19/11/2021 Montanaro European Smaller C. Tst PLC (MTE)

19/11/2021 Great Portland Estates PLC (GPOR)

19/11/2021 Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC (EDIN)

19/11/2021 Personal Assets Trust PLC (PNL)

19/11/2021 Nextenergy Solar Fund Limited (NESF)

22/11/2021 Big Yellow Group PLC (BYG)

22/11/2021 Polar Capital Holdings PLC (POLR)

22/11/2021 Thruvision Group PLC (THRU)

23/11/2021 Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (SREI)

23/11/2021 Trifast PLC (TRI)

23/11/2021 Victoria PLC (VCP)

23/11/2021 Record PLC (REC)

23/11/2021 Appreciate Group PLC (APP)

23/11/2021 Severfield PLC (SFR)

23/11/2021 Accsys Technologies PLC (AXS)

23/11/2021 Severn Trent PLC (SVT)

23/11/2021 Cranswick PLC (CWK)

23/11/2021 Crh PLC (CRH)

23/11/2021 Calnex Solutions PLC (CLX)

23/11/2021 Caledonia Investments PLC (CLDN)

23/11/2021 Ao World PLC (AO.)

23/11/2021 Telecom Plus PLC (TEP)

23/11/2021 Pets AT Home Group PLC (PETS)

24/11/2021 (CORD)

24/11/2021 CML Microsystems PLC (CML)

24/11/2021 Lxi Reit PLC (LXI)

24/11/2021 Johnson Matthey PLC (JMAT)

24/11/2021 Arena Events Group PLC (ARE)

24/11/2021 Revolution Beauty Group PLC (REVB)

24/11/2021 First Property Group PLC (FPO)

24/11/2021 United Utilities Group PLC (UU.)

24/11/2021 De La Rue PLC (DLAR)

24/11/2021 Hicl Infrastructure PLC (HICL)

25/11/2021 Shearwater Group PLC (SWG)

25/11/2021 Xps Pensions Group PLC (XPS)

25/11/2021 Motorpoint Group PLC (MOTR)

25/11/2021 Paypoint PLC (PAY)

25/11/2021 Jlen Environmental Assets Group Limited (JLEN)

25/11/2021 Mountview Estates PLC (MTVW)

25/11/2021 Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (ODX)

25/11/2021 Mulberry Group PLC (MUL)

25/11/2021 Newriver Reit PLC (NRR)

30/11/2021 Gb Group PLC (GBG)

30/11/2021 Discoverie Group PLC (DSCV)

30/11/2021 System1 Group PLC (SYS1)

30/11/2021 Vp PLC (VP.)

30/11/2021 Sosandar PLC (SOS)

01/12/2021 Brickability Group PLC (BRCK)

01/12/2021 Tpximpact Holdings PLC (TPX)

01/12/2021 Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LIO)

01/12/2021 D4T4 Solutions PLC (D4T4)

01/12/2021 Loungers PLC (LGRS)

02/12/2021 Srt Marine Systems PLC (SRT)

03/12/2021 Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (SONG)

03/12/2021 Mind Gym PLC (MIND)

07/12/2021 Monks Investment Trust PLC (MNKS)

07/12/2021 Ferguson PLC (FERG)

07/12/2021 Babcock International Group PLC (BAB)

07/12/2021 Gb Group PLC (GBG)

07/12/2021 Mercia Asset Management PLC (MERC)

07/12/2021 Solid State PLC (SOLI)

07/12/2021 Ashtead Group PLC (AHT)

07/12/2021 Supreme PLC (SUP)



Final Result

18/11/2021 Abingdon Health PLC (ABDX)

19/11/2021 Kier Group PLC (KIE)

22/11/2021 Diploma PLC (DPLM)

22/11/2021 Cerillion PLC (CER)

22/11/2021 Carr's Group PLC (CARR)

23/11/2021 Compass Group PLC (CPG)

23/11/2021 Avon Protection PLC (AVON)

24/11/2021 Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK)

24/11/2021 Ten Lifestyle Group PLC (TENG)

24/11/2021 Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW)

24/11/2021 Britvic PLC (BVIC)

24/11/2021 Seeing Machines Limited (SEE)

24/11/2021 AB Dynamics PLC (ABDP)

25/11/2021 Quiz PLC (QUIZ)

30/11/2021 Marston's PLC (MARS)

30/11/2021 Treatt PLC (TET)

30/11/2021 Topps Tiles PLC (TPT)

30/11/2021 Synectics PLC (SNX)

30/11/2021 Shaftesbury PLC (SHB)

30/11/2021 Gooch & Housego PLC (GHH)

30/11/2021 Future PLC (FUTR)

30/11/2021 Contango Holdings Plc Ord 1p (CGO)

30/11/2021 Greencore Group PLC (GNC)

30/11/2021 Easyjet PLC (EZJ)

02/12/2021 Auction Technology Group PLC (ATG)

02/12/2021 AJ Bell PLC (AJB)

06/12/2021 Victrex PLC (VCT)

07/12/2021 Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG)

07/12/2021 Caretech Holdings PLC (CTH)

07/12/2021 Premier Miton Group PLC (PMI)

07/12/2021 Hyve Group PLC (HYVE)

07/12/2021 Tritax Eurobox PLC (EBOX)

07/12/2021 Renew Holdings PLC (RNWH)



AGM / EGM

18/11/2021 Wetherspoon ( J.D.) PLC (JDW)

18/11/2021 Close Brothers Group PLC (CBG)

18/11/2021 Ironridge Resources Limited (IRR)

18/11/2021 Fonix Mobile PLC (FNX)

18/11/2021 Eagle Eye Solutions Group PLC (EYE)

18/11/2021 Finsbury Food Group PLC (FIF)

18/11/2021 Litigation Capital Management Limited (LIT)

18/11/2021 Maestrano Group PLC (MNO)

18/11/2021 President Energy PLC (PPC)

18/11/2021 Thorpe (F.W.) PLC (TFW)

18/11/2021 Avingtrans PLC (AVG)

18/11/2021 Panthera Resources PLC (PAT)

18/11/2021 Avast PLC (AVST)

19/11/2021 Diurnal Group PLC (DNL)

19/11/2021 Eenergy Group PLC (EAAS)

19/11/2021 Starcom PLC (STAR)

19/11/2021 Blue Prism Group PLC (PRSM)

19/11/2021 Marble Point Loan Financing Limited Ord Shs Npv Gbp (MPLS)

19/11/2021 KCR Residential Reit PLC (KCR)

19/11/2021 Kier Group PLC (KIE)

22/11/2021 Crystal Amber Fund Limited (CRS)

22/11/2021 Allergy Therapeutics PLC (AGY)

22/11/2021 Norish PLC (NSH)

22/11/2021 Mila Resources Plc (MILA)

22/11/2021 Mountview Estates PLC (MTVW)

23/11/2021 Pz Cussons PLC (PZC)

23/11/2021 Physiomics PLC (PYC)

23/11/2021 Jkx Oil & Gas PLC (JKX)

23/11/2021 Scancell Holdings PLC (SCLP)

23/11/2021 Orient Telecoms PLC (ORNT)

23/11/2021 Transense Technologies PLC (TRT)

24/11/2021 (MXC)

24/11/2021 Prairie Mining Ltd (PDZ)

24/11/2021 Clinigen Group PLC (CLIN)

24/11/2021 Renishaw PLC (RSW)

24/11/2021 Norish PLC (NSH)

24/11/2021 Genus PLC (GNS)

24/11/2021 (OCTP)

24/11/2021 Cvs Group PLC (CVSG)

24/11/2021 Tlou Energy Limited (TLOU)

24/11/2021 Darktrace PLC (DARK)

24/11/2021 European Metals Holdings Limited (EMH)

24/11/2021 Supermarket Income Reit Plc (SUPR)

25/11/2021 Quiz PLC (QUIZ)

25/11/2021 Dx (Group) PLC (DX.)

25/11/2021 Hotel Chocolat Group PLC (HOTC)

25/11/2021 Hammerson PLC (HMSO)

25/11/2021 Jpmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust PLC (JEMI)

25/11/2021 Origin Enterprises PLC (OGN)

25/11/2021 Pan African Resources PLC (PAF)

26/11/2021 Oilex LD (OEX)

26/11/2021 Oncimmune Holdings PLC (ONC)

26/11/2021 Jd Sports Fashion PLC (JD.)

26/11/2021 Sylvania Platinum Limited (SLP)

26/11/2021 Scs Group PLC (SCS)

26/11/2021 Quadrise Fuels International PLC (QFI)

26/11/2021 Salt Lake Potash Limited (SO4)

26/11/2021 (FME)

26/11/2021 Base Resources Limited (BSE)

29/11/2021 Tr European Growth Trust PLC (TRG)

29/11/2021 Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (GR1T)

29/11/2021 Brown Advisory Us Smaller Companies PLC (BASC)

29/11/2021 Brand Architekts Group PLC (BAR)

29/11/2021 Mysale Group PLC (MYSL)

30/11/2021 Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (SBO)

30/11/2021 Advance Energy PLC (ADV)

30/11/2021 Nanoco Group PLC (NANO)

30/11/2021 Castillo Copper Limited Ord Npv Di (CCZ)

30/11/2021 Europa Metals LTD (EUZ)

01/12/2021 Gabelli Merger Plus Trust Plc Ord Usd0.01 Gbp (GMPP)

01/12/2021 Avation PLC (AVAP)

01/12/2021 London Finance & Investment Group PLC (LFI)

01/12/2021 Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd (TPOU)

01/12/2021 Playtech PLC (PTEC)

02/12/2021 Essensys PLC (ESYS)

02/12/2021 Vinacapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund LD (VOF)

02/12/2021 Cqs New City High Yield Fund Limited (NCYF)

02/12/2021 DCD Media PLC (DCD)

02/12/2021 Limitless Earth Plc Ord 1p (LME)

02/12/2021 Ferguson PLC (FERG)

03/12/2021 Ferro-alloy Resources Limited Ord Npv (FAR)

03/12/2021 Ruffer Investment Company LTD (RICA)

03/12/2021 Fidelity Asian Values PLC (FAS)

06/12/2021 Ethernity Networks LTD (ENET)

06/12/2021 Emmerson Plc (EML)

06/12/2021 Myanmar Strategic Holdings (SHWE)

06/12/2021 Amur Minerals Corporation (AMC)

06/12/2021 Bellway PLC (BWY)

07/12/2021 U And I Group PLC (UAI)

07/12/2021 Asos PLC (ASC)

07/12/2021 Yougov PLC (YOU)

07/12/2021 Schroder Japan Growth Fund PLC (SJG)

07/12/2021 Amedeo Air Four Plus Ltd (AA4)

07/12/2021 Henderson International Income Trust PLC (HINT)

07/12/2021 Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust PLC (SST)

07/12/2021 Falanx Group Limited (FLX)



Trading Statement

18/11/2021 Micro Focus International PLC (MCRO)

19/11/2021 Equiniti Group PLC (EQN)

22/11/2021 Centralnic Group PLC (CNIC)

23/11/2021 (PHLL)

23/11/2021 Tt Electronics PLC (TTG)

23/11/2021 Coats Group PLC (COA)

24/11/2021 Intertek Group PLC (ITRK)

24/11/2021 Breedon Group PLC (BREE)

24/11/2021 Rotork PLC (ROR)

25/11/2021 Mears Group PLC (MER)

25/11/2021 Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS)

25/11/2021 Tclarke PLC (CTO)

25/11/2021 Aviva PLC (AV.)

30/11/2021 Dp Eurasia N.V. (DPEU)

01/12/2021 Centamin PLC (CEY)



Ex-Dividend

18/11/2021 Prs Reit (The) PLC (PRSR)

18/11/2021 Toc Property Backed Lending Trust PLC (PBLT)

18/11/2021 Glaxosmithkline PLC (GSK)

18/11/2021 Genus PLC (GNS)

18/11/2021 Pershing Square Holdings Ltd Usd (PSHD)

18/11/2021 River And Mercantile Group PLC (RIV)

18/11/2021 Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (WWH)

18/11/2021 Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (SMT)

18/11/2021 Scottish American Investment Co. PLC (SAIN)

18/11/2021 Volution Group PLC (FAN)

18/11/2021 Henderson Opportunities Trust PLC (HOT)

18/11/2021 Coca-cola European Partners Plc (CCEP)

18/11/2021 Craneware PLC (CRW)

18/11/2021 Civitas Social Housing PLC (CSH)

18/11/2021 Asia Dragon Trust PLC (DGN)

18/11/2021 Bytes Technology Group PLC (BYIT)

18/11/2021 Bunzl PLC (BNZL)

19/11/2021 Caretech Holdings PLC (CTH)

19/11/2021 Vistry Group PLC (VTY)

19/11/2021 S & U PLC (SUS)

19/11/2021 Smiths Group PLC (SMIN)

19/11/2021 Murray International Trust PLC (MYI)

19/11/2021 Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (MTU)

19/11/2021 Aew UK Reit PLC (AEWU)

19/11/2021 Dunelm Group PLC (DNLM)

19/11/2021 Contourglobal PLC (GLO)

19/11/2021 Howden Joinery Group PLC (HWDN)

19/11/2021 Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH)

19/11/2021 Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (MGAM)

19/11/2021 Jpmorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income PLC (JSGI)

19/11/2021 Impact Healthcare Reit PLC (IHR)

22/11/2021 Mj Gleeson PLC (GLE)

23/11/2021 Close Brothers Group PLC (CBG)



